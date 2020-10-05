On October 2, 2020, John (Jack) Emery of Rotterdam passed away after a lengthy illness. Jack was born February 19, 1937, in Lowell, MA. to Catherine (McCaffrey) Emery. In 1959 Jack completed four years of service in the United States Navy. 1960 saw Jack marry Arlene DiVincenzo. The two spent the next 60 years of marriage raising their loving family and traveling together. After his work as a welder for General Electric, Jack became a painting contractor. He and lifelong friend Chuck Fisher partnered up to run a very successful painting business. Jack was in business for over 35 years. Jack enjoyed playing golf, coaching Little League Baseball, Pop Warner Football and football at Notre Dame/Bishop Gibbons High School. Coaching led Jack to more lifelong friends in John Nicolella and James Mitchell. As a former Elk Jack would also spend time at the Rotterdam Elks. Jack cherished the time spent with his many friends. He always made time to say hello, share a story, talk about the Sox or Raiders and of course have a snack close by. Jack is survived by his wife Arlene, two children Kelly Carroll and Kevin Emery, four grandchildren who he was most proud of (Shane Emery, Jake Emery, Joelle Carroll, and Sage Emery), brother in-law James DiVincenzo and his wife Diane and sister in-law Beverly Fisher along with many nieces and nephews and cherished friends Michele Emery and Dineen DeNuzzo. He is preceded by his mother Catherine Emery, sister Kay Swift, brother in-law William Swift and sister in-law Lousie Brass. A special thank you is extended to the families of Dom Rosato, Mario DiCristofaro, Bill Jahnel, John Nicolella and James DiVincenzo (trips out to breakfast and work around the house) and his many visitors whose overwhelming support will always be remembered. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00am at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Burial with military honors, will follow the service at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery COVID-19 guidelines will be observed at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a charitable donation be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305 or at apdaparkinson.org
. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.