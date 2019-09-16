Home

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Schenectady, NY
John F. Lobdell, 54, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. John was born in Gloversville to Eleanor Lobdell Burchill and the late Franklin W. Lobdell, Jr. He was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School. He was working as the head chef at the Schenectady City Mission. In addition to his mother he is survived by three daughters, Kaylee, Britanny and Diana Lobdell, Two sisters Rachael and Brenda Lobdell, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be conducted Friday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
