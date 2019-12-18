|
|
John F. Macejka Jr., 85, was peacefully guided into heaven by his mom Bernice, who passed away 27 years ago on the same day, December 13, 2019. Born and educated in Schenectady, John was the son of the late John F. and Bernice (Yaniec) Macejka Sr. He was a 1953 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and received an associate's degree from Albany Business College. A United States Army veteran, John retired in 1990 from Beneficial Finance Corporation in Rotterdam as a senior manager after 36 years of service. John was a member of the former immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady where he served on the parish council and was an usher and alter server. He was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, a former Grand Knight and a member of the Color Guard, John also was a member of the Rotterdam Elks, a former member of the Pinehaven Country Club, its Board of Directors and the Board of Directors at White Birch Gardens. A avid golfer and bowler, he was a member of the Vitalo Classic League and the Armed Forces bowling league. John also appeared and won on Morris Kramer's TV Tournament Time and was owner of a 300 game. Predeceased in 2002 by his wife, Maureen L. (Lyons) Macejka, John is survived by his children, Deborah Burrows of Rotterdam and Patricia DuPont (Kenneth) of Elkton, VA, his grandchildren, Johnny and Shelby Burrows of Rotterdam and Melissa Aldrich of VA, his great-grandchildren, Natalee and Alan, his siblings, Steve Macejka (Patricia) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Edward Macejka (Christine) and Anna Harnage both of Panama City, FL; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday evening, December 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday morning, December 20th at 9 a.m. at the St Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY, with Father Dominick Isopo celebrating John's Mass. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum with full military honors. To leave a message of condolence for John's Family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019