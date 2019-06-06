John F. McPherson, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Amsterdam, NY in September of 1931, he was the son of Thomas and Sophie McPherson. John was a sales representative for The American Greeting Company and later worked for Manheim Auto Sales, until his retirement. He was an EMT for the Community Emergency Corp in Ballston Spa and volunteered for Proctor's Theatre in Schenectady. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Sophie McPherson and his son, Thomas McPherson. John is survived by his wife, Dolores; stepson, Alex Stewart; daughters Joanne Evangelista of Bellerose and Deborah Eames of Salem, Oregon ; sister, Catherine Rohling of Wappinger Falls; brothers, James McPherson of Pennellville, and Gary McPherson of Glenville; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. At John's request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held on a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Community Emergency Corp, 78 Thompson Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary