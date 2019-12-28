The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
John F. Naioti Jr. Obituary
John F. Naioti Jr., 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 26, 2019. Born in Fulton, NY, to the late John and Marjorie (Karns) Naioti Sr., he was a 1969 graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. He received his B.S. in Pharmacy at the Albany College of Pharmacy. In 1974, he married the former Lynn Ann Walter, together they raised their family in Scotia-Glenville. For 27 years he worked as a Pharmacist at Fays Drugs. He became the Pharmacy Operations Manager for Hannaford in NYS and Vermont. Before retiring, he held the position at the NYS Department of Health as the Medicaid Drug Utilization Review Manager. John was proud of his accomplishments and his work in the Pharmacy industry. He was chosen as the Chief Pharmacist for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Throughout his life, John enjoyed playing the acoustic guitar, going to the Saratoga Race Course, and being surrounded by his family and his kitties, Dieter and Bella Mia. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Lynn; his sons, John (Teresa) Naioti III and Michael (Katrina) Naioti; beloved grandchildren, Giovani, Celia and Jack; sister, Dianne (Thomas) Licciardello; as well as his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to John's dear friends, Ray Palmer and Chris Morone, who went above and beyond of what friendship means. The family recognizes the help and support of Community Hospice, as well as the outstanding care by Dr. John Pezzulo, Dr. Christopher Buff and dedicated nurse, Sue Stewart. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, on Friday, January 3rd, from 11 to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of John to Old Friends at Cabin Creek, 483 Sand Hill Rd, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
