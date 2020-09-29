1/1
John F. Purdy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Purdy, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady he was the son of the late Gertrude Willie. John is predeceased by his siblings Linda and Dicky. John was a lover of the outdoors and Native American culture. John enjoyed many flavors of tea and was an avid dart player playing with family and friends. He is survived by his children Judy Purdy, Noneen VanBuren, Jennica VanBuren (Diana Carrasquillo), Elizabeth Lewis, Heather Burton (Jose), April VanBuren, Raymond VanBuren and Vena Eldred. He will also be missed by his siblings Stanley and Kathy. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Comer Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved