John F. Purdy, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady he was the son of the late Gertrude Willie. John is predeceased by his siblings Linda and Dicky. John was a lover of the outdoors and Native American culture. John enjoyed many flavors of tea and was an avid dart player playing with family and friends. He is survived by his children Judy Purdy, Noneen VanBuren, Jennica VanBuren (Diana Carrasquillo), Elizabeth Lewis, Heather Burton (Jose), April VanBuren, Raymond VanBuren and Vena Eldred. He will also be missed by his siblings Stanley and Kathy. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
.