John G. Mongillo, 75, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. John, predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Mongillo, was born and raised in Schenectady. He was a 1962 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and worked several years at General Electric. John loved his family and enjoyed his home in the country. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and football. He was a member of the Shanty Brook Hunting Camp and "Old Men Gone Wild." John was loved by all and affectionately known as "Big John." He was a gentle giant who could be found talking to anyone who would listen. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet (Smith) Mongillo; daughters, Denise Mongillo, Tracy Mongillo; grandson, Nicholas John Madcharo; son-in-law, Tony Montessano; dgtr-in-law, Valerie Keen; sister, Marilyn (James) Smiley; several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Katrina and Rod Natalie, Jr. Public calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 11 a.m. and service 12 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. followed by Burial at Cobblestone Church/Viewland Cemetery 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019