Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Cobblestone Church/Viewland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mongillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Mongillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Mongillo Obituary
John G. Mongillo, 75, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. John, predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Mongillo, was born and raised in Schenectady. He was a 1962 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and worked several years at General Electric. John loved his family and enjoyed his home in the country. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and football. He was a member of the Shanty Brook Hunting Camp and "Old Men Gone Wild." John was loved by all and affectionately known as "Big John." He was a gentle giant who could be found talking to anyone who would listen. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet (Smith) Mongillo; daughters, Denise Mongillo, Tracy Mongillo; grandson, Nicholas John Madcharo; son-in-law, Tony Montessano; dgtr-in-law, Valerie Keen; sister, Marilyn (James) Smiley; several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Katrina and Rod Natalie, Jr. Public calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 11 a.m. and service 12 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc. followed by Burial at Cobblestone Church/Viewland Cemetery 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now