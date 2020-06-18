John Goldsmith, aged 81, died on June 16, 2020. He was born in London, England, the only child of Sid and Kate. He was the beloved husband of Diane (McDougall) Goldsmith; father of Sarah, Alice, Jeremy and Nick, and grandfather to Sophie, Gabby, Nick, Georgia, Ollie and Alex, and great grandfather to Eddie. John was passionate about classical music and travel which he pursued throughout his professional life. In 1968 he founded Unicorn Records, a classical music label renowned as having recorded an award-winning release of Mahler's Symphony No. 3. In later years he founded Land of the Lakes tours escorting visitors to the U.K. especially to his beloved Lake District and other beautiful regions in Europe. It was on one of those Lake District trips that he met Diane. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A limited number of guests may join the family in the funeral home (masks and distancing required). Unity Station™ will be open for guests who prefer to share condolences through a live video feed while staying in the safety of their vehicle. Sympathy cards are welcome but please do not send flowers. A book of memories for John is available to view at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.