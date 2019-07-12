The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Blanchard Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Blanchard Jr. Obituary
John H. Blanchard Jr., 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Schenectady, NY, died July 7, 2019 in his SC home. Born April 1, 1943 in Gloversville, NY, he was a first son of the late John H. Blanchard Sr. and Jean (Lavalla) Blanchard. One of six siblings, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol (2009) and late wife, Diana Lucia (Battista) Blanchard. John was a retired Sr. Mechanical Designer at General Electric in Schenectady, NY, Served in the US Airforce. He was an avid pool player, hunter, fisherman, golfer, loved traveling vacations, the outdoors, and especially the ocean. Survivors include sister, Joni Blanchard of Spokane, WA; brother, Raymond (Denise) Blanchard of Robins-ville, NJ, Richard (Anne) Blanchard of Niskayuna, and William (Shirley) Blanchard of Brookfield, MA; his son, Christopher Blanchard of Tempe, AZ; daughter, Lisa (Blanchard) and Anthony Brown of Glenville, NY, his three grandchildren, Krista (Paul) Donabella, Kayla Brown (Scott Battiste) & Chelsea Blanchard; great-grandchild, Luca Donabella; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Sunday, July 14th at 12 p.m. A calling period will be held prior that day from 11 to 12. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now