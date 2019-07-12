John H. Blanchard Jr., 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Schenectady, NY, died July 7, 2019 in his SC home. Born April 1, 1943 in Gloversville, NY, he was a first son of the late John H. Blanchard Sr. and Jean (Lavalla) Blanchard. One of six siblings, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol (2009) and late wife, Diana Lucia (Battista) Blanchard. John was a retired Sr. Mechanical Designer at General Electric in Schenectady, NY, Served in the US Airforce. He was an avid pool player, hunter, fisherman, golfer, loved traveling vacations, the outdoors, and especially the ocean. Survivors include sister, Joni Blanchard of Spokane, WA; brother, Raymond (Denise) Blanchard of Robins-ville, NJ, Richard (Anne) Blanchard of Niskayuna, and William (Shirley) Blanchard of Brookfield, MA; his son, Christopher Blanchard of Tempe, AZ; daughter, Lisa (Blanchard) and Anthony Brown of Glenville, NY, his three grandchildren, Krista (Paul) Donabella, Kayla Brown (Scott Battiste) & Chelsea Blanchard; great-grandchild, Luca Donabella; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Sunday, July 14th at 12 p.m. A calling period will be held prior that day from 11 to 12. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019