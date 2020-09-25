John H. Collins, of South Fallsburg, NY, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was 73. John was born in Plattsburgh, NY on February 10, 1947 to Clarence Collins and Gladys Maryea Collins. He lived a full life. He retired from Adirondack Beverage Company as a supervisor, and he was the owner and operator of the Last Resort Restaurant and Lounge in Schenectady. He was an avid NY Giants Football fan who also enjoyed fishing and golf. John was also a skilled Texas Hold'em player. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Bonita A. (Gannon) Collins; his daughter, Roseann Bernardo; his son, John Collins and his wife, Yolanda; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Cheryl Cade and her husband Tony, Tim Wells, and Karen Wells. He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, James, and Ricky Collins and Jerry and Michael Wells. Services were held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
