1/
John H. Collins
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Collins, of South Fallsburg, NY, passed away on September 19, 2020. He was 73. John was born in Plattsburgh, NY on February 10, 1947 to Clarence Collins and Gladys Maryea Collins. He lived a full life. He retired from Adirondack Beverage Company as a supervisor, and he was the owner and operator of the Last Resort Restaurant and Lounge in Schenectady. He was an avid NY Giants Football fan who also enjoyed fishing and golf. John was also a skilled Texas Hold'em player. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Bonita A. (Gannon) Collins; his daughter, Roseann Bernardo; his son, John Collins and his wife, Yolanda; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Cheryl Cade and her husband Tony, Tim Wells, and Karen Wells. He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, James, and Ricky Collins and Jerry and Michael Wells. Services were held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved