John Harold Laing Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 25th, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. John was born December 29th, 1926 in Schenectady, NY to the late Kenneth and Marion Laing. John left Nott Terrace High School at the age of 16 to enlist in the Navy. During World War II, he traveled all over the world serving on the USS Pine Island and USS Cumberland Sound in the South Pacific on search and rescue. He was awarded master gunner and was chosen to go to China after the war to help train villagers for Chiang Kai-shek's army and to show an American presence by raising the American flag every day. He also served in the Korean War. On May 26th, 1950, he married the love of his life, the late Mary Ann Latkowski. John was active in his community with boy scouts, church, and YMCA basketball leagues. He was a developer who built many housing developments in the Niskayuna and Saratoga areas. His passion was enjoying time at the Saratoga Harness Track and owning his two favorite horses, Piper Belle and Wrigley. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Martin) Burdick of Hadlock Pond, John Jr. Ballston Spa, Jason (Kathy) Malta, Marian (Thomas) Cashan of Rexford, Christopher (Christine) Gansevoort, Hope (Michael) Palombo of Schenectady, as well as longtime aide and adopted favorite daughter, Jean Venables. John is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to give special thanks to Robin Corrigan and Angelica James for their care and support of John over many years. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Adopt a Soldier, Wilton, NY https://www.operationadoptasoldier.org/donate or the Trump 2020 "Keep American Great Campaign" at https://secure.donaldjtrump.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019