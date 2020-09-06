John J. Birnbach, 65, passed away after a brief, yet courageous battle with cancer on September 3, 2020. Born in Albany on July 10, 1955, he was the son of Stella and the late John F. Birnbach. John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diana; his daughter Jennifer Tetrault (Francis) and his son, John "Jay" Birnbach and he was a wonderful grandfather to his only grandchild, Kennedy. He is survived by his sister Patricia Weiss (William) and his brother Edward (Laura). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Theresa. John was employed by New York State Office of Technology for 36 years. After retirement, he devoted his time to the things he enjoyed, such as doing day trips with his wife and granddaughter, completing daily crossword puzzles, rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Reds. His favorite activity was spending time with family and friends. His children remember him as a generous, hilarious and kindhearted father who worked hard to provide them a great life. John was a strong, respectful and loving soul. He had a great smile and made everyone laugh. Friends may call Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00am – 12:00pm. A brief service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please send donations made in John's memory to Wildwood Programs at 1190 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Shaker Place for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
