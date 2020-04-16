|
|
John J. "Jack" Capper, 89, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Saratoga Nursing Center. Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY. He attended St. Francis Prep School in Brooklyn, St. Francis College, St. Mary's of the Plains and St. John's College, He was an ordained brother who belonged to the Franciscan Brothers in Brooklyn, NY, where he was known as Brother Owen. He was a teacher, coach and administrator at St. Francis Prep High School in Brooklyn. Subsequently, he was a lay teacher and coach at Xavier High School in Manhattan and later, in the same capacity, at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, ID. After retiring, he volunteered as a coach at Bishop Gibbon's High School in Schenectady and Christian Brothers Academy in Colonie. Jack was very proud of all his students.He was predeceased by his wife of 24 years, Joan Elizabeth Kelty Capper who died in 1998 and his brother Robert J Capper. Details of a memorial will be published at a later date.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020