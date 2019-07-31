The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Road
View Map
John J. Gildea Jr., 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2019. Born in Schenectady to the late John and Janet (Picotte) Gildea Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Burnt Hills, graduated from BH-BL High School. For many years he worked as an Operations Manager for Polar Beverage and a Service Technician for DeCrescente. John was a former member of the Burnt Hills Fire Department and an Eagle Scout. In his spare time, John enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hiking. Above all, his first love and priority was his beloved wife, the former Elizabeth Nally, and their three children. Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth; children, John Matthew, James and Aimee Gildea; brothers, Michael (Mary) Gildea, Martin (Diane) Gildea and Thomas (Tana) Gildea and his many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st at Glenville Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, will be on Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. A procession will follow to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. The family prefers memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made in John's memory in the care of the Glenville Funeral Home, to tick born illnesses. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
