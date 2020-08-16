John J. Stote, age 84, of Grove City, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15th, 2020 in Cocoa Beach due to Parkinson disease. He was born in Scotia, New York to Joseph and Beulah (Robinson) Stote. John is a graduate of Scotia High School, Siena College and Cornell University. John married Rose Marie (Wiethake) in 1959 and had three children, Karl, Karen and Bernard. He enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific as a Cryptographer. He was also a Chief Cartoonist for the South China Sea Sentinel, Armed Forces Press Service. John worked for General Electric Company for 42 years where he started at its Schenectady Plant as a draftsman trainee at age 16. After several assignments in New York and Pennsylvania, he retired in 1995 as Manager of Human Resources of GE's Diesel Engine Plant in Grove City. He was a devote member and volunteer of Church of Beloved Disciple and Knights of Columbus. John had many service positions with AARP Driver Education, Beaver County Crisis Hotline, Rotary, United Way, ELFUN Society and was a District Commissioner for French Creek Council for Boys Scouts of America. He was a member of The American Philatelic Society for 43 years. In 1982, John designed a special cancellation mark for the United States Postal Service - Commemorative Issue for the 75th Anniversary of the World Scout Movement. John found joy in cross country skiing, hunting, archery and painting. In his retirement, John and his wife-maintained homes in Grove City and Cocoa Beach. They enjoyed traveling abroad and throughout the United States. To many of his friends and family, he was a silent man, and with one word could make a group of people laugh. He is survived by his wife, Rose (Wiethake) Stote of 60 years, his children, Karl Stote (William Lund) of Minneapolis, MN, Karen Stote of Fairport, NY and Bernard Stote of Grove City, PA; his grandchildren, Danielle and Riley Kaye of Fairport, NY. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Doris Badolato (Francis), Betty Lou Scanlan, brother-in-law, Henry Wiethake (Mary) and many nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Moyer, brother-in-law's, Michael Moyer and John Scanlan. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date in Schenectady, NY. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice
or Siena College, www.siena.edu/makeagift