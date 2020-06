Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



John E. Janakis, 82, died June 27, 2020. Mass, 2 p.m., July 3, St. Vincent de Paul Church. Visit, church, prior to Mass, 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Fri. merenessputnamfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store