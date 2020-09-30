1/
John Joseph Bartfai III
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Bartfai, III, 63, of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in El Paso, TX on May 25, 1957, he was a son of the late John Joseph, II and Virginia (Fortin) Bartfai. He was raised and educated in Schenectady and continued his education at Purdue University, graduating with a degree in science and industrial management. He took graduate courses at SUNY Albany. John worked as a right of way agent for the Department of Transportation in Albany for several years. He also worked for the Census Bureau. John was a "bushel basket full of things". He was a former communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Rotterdam and had been an active contributor to the church, serving on the parish council, president of the ushers, lector, Eucharistic minister and taught religious education. He was an avid sports fan. John is survived by his brother, Robert F. (Christine) Bartfai of AZ, his sister, Kathleen (Patrick) Fadden of Poughkeepsie; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in John's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Northeastern New York, 950 New Loudon Rd #330, Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences and for more information, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Griswold Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved