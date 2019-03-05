John L. Alvarez, 81, of Schenectady, Entered into Eternal Life on March 1, 2019. Born in Schenectady on October 22, 1937, John was the son of the late Manuel and Anna (Torelli) Alvarez. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady where he graduated from Nott Terrace High School, class of 1956. John was a veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961. He served his country faithfully in the medical corps. in pediatrics at Walson Army Hospital in Fort Dix, NJ. John received an honorable discharge in 1963. John was a self-employed hairstylist from 1958 until 2014, he started out at Inner Circle in Schenectady and worked at various establishments throughout his career including time spent in NYC. John enjoy traveling and visiting relatives in Spain and Florida and has traveled to other destinations such as Rome and France. Devout in his faith as a Roman Catholic, John attended many parishes over the years. In later years, John found peace in attending St. John the Evangelist. He was a former member of the Sons of Italy and also a former member of the Elks club of Rotterdam. Those who knew Johnny, knew his great sense of humor. He will be remembered for his warm heart, his care giving spirit and his mentorship to others. John not only was his parents devoted caregiver but was there for other relatives and friends in need. John was a man of great faith who loved going to church. He was the life of the party who had many friends and he enjoyed a good laugh. We will also remember John's big heart for animals, as he loved his beloved dog "Foxee". Besides his parents, John was predeceased by brothers, Manuel "Manny" Alvarez and James Alvarez. John is survived by a special and devoted niece, Flora Jean (Mike) Rispoli of Florida; her daughters, Michelle Rispoli and Crystal Carnahan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and several great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to dear friends who were always at John's side: Joe Di Carlo, Christina Sokan, Barbara Grasso, Ray Colucciello, and Josephine Sabin. Reposing at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady. Visitation on Thursday, March 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 8th at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment to follow the Mass in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions can be made to either St. John the Evangelist Church or to any animal organization of your choice in loving memory of John L. Alvarez. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary