Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
210 Princetown Road
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John D'Amico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. D'Amico


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. D'Amico Obituary
John L. D'Amico, 75, passed away Sunday, November 10th, 2019. He was born to the late Francesco and Angelena D'Amico on April 18, 1944 in Schenectady and married Maria Liparoto, the love of his life on August 17, 1969. They lived together in Rotterdam for over 50 years. John was an electrician, retiring from the State of New York in 2003. He was also a skilled mechanic, plow and heavy equipment operator. A "jack of all trades", he was often seen tooling around Schenectady in his dump truck. His legacy is the love he had for his wife and daughters and he was passionate about taking care of them. He loved to tell jokes, celebrated Christmas as Santa Claus, and enjoyed recounting the way in which he met and married his wife Maria in Italy 50 years ago. John was predeceased by his sister, Rosalie D'Amico and survived by his sister, Marie Rhinesmith and brother, Anthony D'Amico (Jeannie), both of Rotterdam. He is survived by two children, Anna Maria D'Amico of Rotterdam and Francesca D'Amico-Bailey (Michael) of Duanesburg. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jack, Emma, Santino, Michael, and Nicolai; as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Funeral services will promptly begin on Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Road, Rotterdam. Condolences and remembrances may be shared with John's family at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -