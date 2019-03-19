John L. Knabner 70, passed away on March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY on September 21, 1948, he was the son of John and Harriet Knabner. John began his career at Curtis Lumber on July 15, 1970. He was a purchasing agent and also worked in the store for 45 years, retiring in 2015. After his retirement, he continued to work at the store part time until May of 2016. John was a member of the Ballston Center ARP Church serving as a deacon and an elder. He was a life member of Saraspa Rod and Gun Club and an active member of the Kayaderosseras Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed fishing and skeet shooting and ran the skeet program at the Kayaderosseras. John spent his summers with his family at their camp on Lake Champlain in Vermont. John married his high school sweetheart Sandra Hopkins on June 7, 1969. Family was very important to him and he treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents John and Harriet Knabner and his sister Lois Ann Hudson. John is survived by his wife Sandra Knabner; children Lori Friguletto and Sean Knabner (Melissa); grandsons Shane and Thomas; sisters Cheryl Hicks and Kim LaFlair; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the Ballston Center Church, 58 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa. Burial will be in Jonesville Cemetery in the Spring. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Ballston Center Church or . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary