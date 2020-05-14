John M. "Jack" Abel, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by two children, Susan (Wesley) Anderson and Jimmy (Brenda) Abel; and five grandchildren, Rachael, Amanda, Samantha, Jacob and Robbie. He was predeceased by his wife, Norma F. Abel in 2010. Jack was born in Trenton, NJ and was the son of Martin and Helen (Rambo) Abel. He was a US Army veteran and also served in the Army Reserves and National Guard. Jack retired in 2003 from the New York State Office of Emergency Preparedness in Albany after many years there. He was a former member of Lisha's Kill Reformed Church in Schenectady. Jack enjoyed HAM Radio and his call sign was KB2CS. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of pizza. Services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to House of Mercy (Pizza Fund), 285 Ormond St., Rochester, NY 14605. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.