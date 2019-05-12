John M. Brooks, 62, passed away following a long illness on May 3, 2019 at his home in Rexford with his loving wife and mother by his side. John is survived by his beloved wife, Deena L. Brooks; his children, Mitchell Brooks (Lillie Hope) and Morgan Brooks-Hopkins (Carrie Royse); a grandson, Ian Royse; two sisters, Joyce Brooks and Betty Petkovsek, and his mother, Eleanor Brooks. John was born in Gloversville to Eleanor (Bleyl) and the late Milton Brooks. John graduated from Gloversville High School, obtained a BS from Cortland University & received his master's degree in Public Health at Russell Sage. John married his wife of 34 years, Deena, on April 20, 1985 and settled in Rexford where he resided until his death. John was a caring and compassionate person and used these attributes to inspire youth while working as a counselor at 4-H Camp Sacandaga, and teaching science at Tryon Juvenile Detention Center. John continued his career at the NYS Dept. of Health: Bureau of Tuberculosis Control and for the NYS Dept. of Labor where he retired from NYS civil service in 2012 and began private contracting work with the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene as the Co-Director of Program Development. John enjoyed reading, a pastime he happily shared with his daughter Morgan. John also enjoyed bowling in a league with his son, Mitchell. John loved to cruise, and traveled to many exotic locations with his wife. John will be loved and remembered for his compassion, kindness, and willingness to help as his countless friends can attest. At John's request there will be no services. Contributions to a in John's name are appreciated and will continue the legacy of John's service to others. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019