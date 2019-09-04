|
|
In loving memory of our son, John, who was tragically killed 11 years ago today. There isn't a day that we don't think of you and all the wonderful memories we shared. I look at your picture every day with sadness. Time has not erased our heartache, our sorrow or our grief. We miss you more than words can express; Until we are together again, we will not be at peace. In loving memory of our son, John, who was tragically killed 11 years ago today. There isn't a day that we don't think of you and all the wonderful memories we shared. I look at your picture every day with sadness. Time has not erased our heartache, our sorrow or our grief. We miss you more than words can express; Until we are together again, we will not be at peace.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019