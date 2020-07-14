John "Jack" M. Frascatore, 68, of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on July 10, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY to parents, John and Shirley (Phillips) Frascatore. In 1969, Jack graduated from Amsterdam High School and went on to pursue his passion of art and fashion design. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from New England College in Henniker, NH. Jack devoted himself to the art of fashion. Before entering the world of fashion, he worked as an art teacher at Amsterdam High School. He then began working at "The Costumer" in Schenectady, NY for several years before opening his own business on Jay Street, Schenectady and Newport, RI called "TimeWarp", a vintage clothing store. He enjoyed working on costumes with local theaters, including Proctors, Schenectady Light Opera and Cohoes Music Hall for countless performances. After years of retail at TimeWarp's brick and mortar location, Jack took the store online. In his spare time, Jack was an antique car enthusiast; he was a member of the Albany Rods and Kustoms. Being creative , Jack was a lover of music! As a young man, he had his own band as a piano and organ player. Throughout his life, he loved traveling. While traveling in 2000, he met his life partner, Stefano Manzinello. To continue his memory is his loving partner of 20 years, Stefano; mother, Shirley Phillips; sister, Cheryl (Peter) Dobo CA; step-sister Carol; step-brother Dean; several nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Earl Garnsey. A memorial service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Society at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, 1221 Wendell Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12308. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.