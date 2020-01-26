Home

Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
John M. "Jack" Hooley

John M. "Jack" Hooley Obituary
John Marshall "Jack" Hooley, 76, of Broadalbin, NY, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, NY surrounded by his family. He was born in Albany, NY a son of the late John C. Hooley and Mildred "Lois" Egan and was a graduate of Colonie High School. Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy as a Seabee stationed in Viet Nam. Mr. Hooley had a long career with Niagara Mohawk, retiring in 1994. Jack will be remembered for his wit and as a kind and giving person. He enjoyed spending time with his golfing buddies at Hales Mills County Club, working around the house, and watching the Yankees and UConn women's basketball. He will be missed by his little buddy, Ebby. Survivors include his wife, Cathy; a daughter, Cindy Hooley; a son, John Hooley, both of Essex Junction, VT; three brothers, Larry (Nancy) Hooley, Tim Hooley, and Jim Hooley; three sisters, Nancy Lucarelli, Patti (Sam) Vardaro, and Sue Egan; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with Jack's wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brennan Memorial Humane Society or a , in care of the funeral home. Jack's family gratefully thanks the team at St. Mary's ICU, especially Heather and Candace, for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
