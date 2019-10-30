|
John "Jack" McGillin, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Jack was a Traffic Manager for the General Electric Co. for many years before retiring. Jack was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed listening to Irish music. He was an avid golfer who loved golfing with his buddies and greatly loved his time at Lake George. He spent time between his home in Florida and his place on Lake George. Jacks love for travel led him to many wonderful destinations such as Ireland, Italy and Mediterranean cruises, just to name a few. He is survived by his wife of many years, Mary Sterlina McGillin; a daughter, Sharon Overton and her husband, Jack; three grandchildren, Courtney Overton, Lindsey Overton-Orietas, her husband, Thalis and Jaime Overton and a great-granddaughter, Calia Reagan Orietas. He is also survived by his very special dog Padraig, a Golden Retriever who never left his side until the day of Jack's passing. Funeral service, Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church. There will be no calling hours. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 295 Valleyview Blvd., Renesselaer, NY 12144 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menends, NY. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019