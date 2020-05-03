Mr. John Michael Maloney (Mike), 79, of Raylinsky Lane, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning. Born in Troy, April 16, 1941, Mike lived in Mechanicville all his life. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Susan (Costanzo) Maloney. Mike was the son of the late John H. Maloney and Mary Elizabeth O'Connor Maloney. He was a 1959 graduate of Mechanicville High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Mike was employed as a Tool and Die Designer, working for Simmons Fastener Corp, AmFast Corp, Blasch Precision Ceramics, and Albany International. He has designed numerous fasteners for specific needs, many of which have been used by the Aerospace industry and space crafts that have landed on the moon. In his free time, Mike enjoyed working on projects around the house, gardening, hunting, fishing and anything involving the outdoors. He had a passion for drawing, sketching, painting, and sculpting. Many of his paintings can be seen gracing the walls of his relative's homes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, children, and especially his two granddaughters, Erin and Megan. Mike loved to laugh, share stories and was quick to see the humor in things, even if it was at his own expense. Survivors include his two sons James (Susan) Maloney of Mechanicville, and Jack Maloney of Stillwater, and daughter Kerry A. Maloney of Mechanicville, granddaughters Erin Lynn and Megan Elizabeth Maloney, along with many cousins. Mike was predeceased by his brother Maurice L. Maloney and sister Sheila E. Maloney. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Mike you have, with his family. Those wishing to remember Mike in a special way are asked to donate to a charity of one's choice in memory of J. Michael Maloney.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.