John Moses

Services have been set for John Bromley Moses who died on April 4, 2019. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service with military honors on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Please arrive at 10:45 a.m. and follow signs to park at the cemetery entryway and await the procession to the gathering space at 11 a.m. John is survived by his loving wife Susan (Luizzi) Moses; his dear sons John (Meredith) and William (Sue) Moses; his wonderful grandchildren Kate (Clay) Moses Austin, Ellery (Travis) Moses Rush, Garret Moses and Zachary (Grace) Moses; his beloved great grandchildren and of course his four-legged friend, Patrick. View John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com