John P. Daley, 84, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Glendale Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Schenectady to the late Patrick Michael and Cecelia O'Rourke Daley. John's father was the owner of Daley's Restaurant on State Street in Schenectady which opened in 1923. John graduated from St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in 1949, CBA, University of Miami and the New York Institute of Finance. John started his career as a real estate agent with DeSantis Reality. He then became an investment broker with First Albany Corp, later joining Spencer Trask & Co. He retired from A.G. Edwards after a 40-year career. John was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and served on the church Finance Committee. He also volunteered at the SCIM Food Pantry for many years. John read the Wall Street Journal every day and enjoyed reading English mystery books. John was known as a grand story teller. John is survived by his wife, Janet White Daley, whom he married in 1965; two sons, James P. (Christine) Daley and John E. Daley; three grandchildren, Patrick, Caroline and Ella Daley and several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass which will be celebrated Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019