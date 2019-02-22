John P. "Chick" Pape, 92, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019. Chick was born in Ravena on March 16, 1926, a son of the late Rocco and Nancy Frangella Pape. Chick was an Army veteran of World War II. He played baritone in a number of marching bands. Chick was employed for 45 years on the railroad, retiring as a signal foreman from Conrail. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena, and was an active member for many years of Mother McAuley Council 3424 Knights of Columbus in Ravena. Chick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Teresa Altimari Pape. They were married on October 7, 1950. He is also survived by three children, John Pape, Lawrence (Audrey) Pape, and Maryellen (Robert) Brehm; seven grandchildren, Lawrence (Sherri) Pape, Joanna (Richard) Nolan, Sarah (Seth) Schaefer, Amy Pape, Kelly (Andrew) Kang, Zachary Brehm, and Patrick Brehm; three great-grandchildren, Zayvier Nolan, Adriana Pape, and Nolan Pape; two brothers, Robert (Delphine) Pape, and the Reverend William H. Pape; four sisters-in-law, Louise Pape, Barbara Pape, Gilda Libertucci, and Clara Altimari; one aunt, Joan Pape; and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, Chick was predeceased by his son, Paul Pape; brothers, Joseph, Carmino, Alfred (Mary), Edward (Constance), and Lawrence, and brothers-in-law, Frank Altimari, Michael (Jenny) Altimari, and John Libertucci. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main Street, Ravena, on Saturday, February 23rd from 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at 1 p.m., followed by entombment in St. Patrick's Mausoleum, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143 will be appreciated. Chick's family would like to thank his Thursday morning breakfast friends, and the staffs at Atria Delmar Place and Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for their care and kindness. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Ravena. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary