John P. Prior June 26, 1943- June 14, 2020 Patricia A. Prior December 29, 1941- June 16, 2020 John P. Prior, passed away June 14, 2020, while his loving wife, Patricia A. Prior joined him June 16, 2020. John was born to parents, John and Geraldine Prior; Patricia was born to parents, Palmer and Myrtle Mellom and was one of six children. John served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1965. During that time, their love story began, Patricia Mellom from Everett, WA. picked up a hitchhiker who stole her heart. After serving his time in the military, John spent many years working security events in which he was able to meet celebrities; it was a part of who he was. He had quite a comedic side and a great personality. Patricia worked 2 jobs most of her life, Hallmark Nursing Center and Proctor's Theatre. She was very caring and enjoyed helping others. John and Patricia married May 4, 1964. The loving and dedicated parents raised three children, Kevin (Doris) Prior, Kimberly (Kenneth) Enlow and Keli (Damian) Kane. In addition to their children, John and Patricia are survived by their grandchildren, Drew Enlow, Alyssa Enlow, and Ethan Kane. Our parents had an amazing love story that will last forever. It really is no surprise that only days apart that they go to the light together. We love and miss you. We know you are playing Skip-Bo together. Calling hours will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road Colonie, NY 12205. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.