On Saturday, May 9th John "Unkle" Papanikos passed away in his sleep with his family by his side in Greece. John was born March 15, 1955 in the small village of Varetada where he lived until he became a merchant marine and left at the age of 15. John moved to America in the 1970s and was a well respected baker at multiple restaurants from Connecticut to Long Island. Unkle was married and divorced with 3 kids. Unkle moved to Schenectady NY and bought newest lunch with his brother Gus in 1987. It's here that he established his roots and became a pillar of the community with his generous nature. Unkle was dedicated to his beliefs In God the creator and tried each day to grow in his understanding of the teaching of Jesus Christ. Unkle will be remembered as a gentle and kind soul. One filled with unconditional love and a true example of the American dream. He was predeceased by his son Jason (2003). John is survived by his son, Angelo and daughter, Georgia as well as three grandchildren Brianna , Haley and Emma. John is also survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, living both in the United States and Greece. Funeral services were performed in Greece. In compliance with social distancing we are asking people to simply pray for him from the safety of your home and hopefully we can have a memorial service in the summer time. Newest Lunch is participating in Meals for Hero's to support front line workers. Simply call Newest Lunch if you would like to donate in the spirit of Unkle's generosity.



