John Patrick Whitton, age 71, died peacefully at his home on Saturday May 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side. John was born on January 12, 1949 in Sauquoit, NY to the late Irving and Cordelia (Reilly) Whitton. John was also pre-deceased by his brother Irving James Whitton and step-father August Bozzone. John attended Notre Dame high school, and following graduation went on to attend Clarkson University. While there, John completed two bachelor's degrees, a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a B.S. in Environmental Engineering, and put his schooling and knowledge to work as an engineer at GE Real Estate and Construction Operation (RECO). At GE, John worked on many high level projects and traveled the world. He retired from Knolls Atomic Power Lab (KAPL) in Niskayuna, NY. John was an active volunteer with the Saratoga Automobile Museum. He thoroughly enjoyed working on and collecting classic cars and was especially interested in cars from the 1940's. He also enjoyed waterskiing, riding motorcycles, collecting US coins, and tinkering in his spare time. He enjoyed sharing his love of hobbies with his family and friends. For anyone that knew John, knew he was a charismatic, proud, hard working, loving husband and incredible father & grandfather. But above all, he deeply loved his family. John is survived by his loving wife, Nathalie (Gaudreau) Whitton; his wonderful children, Patrick Whitton and Chantal (Cody) Smith; his adored granddaughter, Everly, Mother-in-law Gaetane Gaudreau, Brother-in-laws, Chris Gaudreau and Alain Gaudreau, his dear sister Jean (Ken) Driskell and his twin, Janet (Jeff) Aiken and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved spending time with. John had many close friends who all loved him dearly, which was a testament to way he lived his life. A Memorial Service will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Saratoga Auto Museum (http://www.saratogaautomuseum.org/ways-to-give ), or PSPCBD Foundation (https://pspcbdfoundation.org/honor/) Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.