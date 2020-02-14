The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
1255 Pleasant St.
Schenectady, NY
John R. Barnett


1948 - 2020
John R. Barnett Obituary
John R. Barnett, age 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. John was born on April 9, 1948 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Sally (Marcinkowski) Barnett. John attended Scotia-Glenville High School and following graduation he earned his associate's degree from Hudson Valley. John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1968 and served as a Lance Corporal until his honorable discharge in 1972. John worked at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY until his recent retirement. John enjoyed swimming and the outdoors John is survived by his son, Christopher (Deena) Barnett; his brother, Robert (Joy Clark) Barnett and his nephews, Trevor, Andrew and Zach Barnett and Gregory and Craig Ricciardi and their spouses. John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda (Ricciardi) Barnett and his brother, Ronald Barnett. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Funeral Services will begin on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and then process to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303 where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Reverend Matthew H. Frisoni. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
