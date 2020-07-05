John R. "Dick" Waterfield, 87, of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Schenectady on March 4, 1933, John was the son of the late John and Florence (Findlay) Waterfield. John, known to many as Dick, graduated from Mont Pleasant High School, class of 1951. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country faithfully from 1952-1956 receiving an honorable discharge. Dick married the late Sueko N. Waterfield on September 25, 1956. Their union lasted 59 years until her passing on February 7, 2015. Dick was a lifelong resident of Niskayuna and was employed by the Niskayuna Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1987 as Deputy Police Chief. He was a member and a communicant of Niskayuna Reformed Church, and also worked for the church cemetery in later years. Dick was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf, and watching baseball, basketball and football. He formerly coached Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball and Pop Warner Football. He was a member of the Niskayuna Reformed Church's bowling league. Dick was a proud member of the Niskayuna Fire District Two and served as their oldest member. He was also an active member of the NYS Association of Chiefs of Police. Dick enjoyed cabinetry and woodworking. He spent time in his personal workshop making custom furniture for family and friends. Survivors include his sons: James (Karen), Robert (Cheryl) and Edward (Robert Dickson) Waterfield. He was the grandfather of: Justin, John, Jared, Cora and Morgan, and great grandfather of: Reed, Brandon and Logan. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a special niece Cheryl Owens-Long. Besides his wife and his parents, Dick was predeceased by his sister, Marion Rutherford. Special thanks to the Niskayuna Fire District Two as well as The Community Hospice, especially Maggie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral, which will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 o'clock at the Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Gathering size within the church will be limited to 80 persons. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the church. Interment with military and department honors will follow in the Niskayuna Reformed Church Cemetery (behind the church). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Niskayuna Reformed Church Cemetery Fund c/o Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
