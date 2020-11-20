John R. Cammarene died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with pneumonia. Born in 1934 in Schenectady, NY to Italian immigrants Caterina (Catherine) and Domenico (Dominic) Cammarere, Johnny attended Schenectady City Schools and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve from 1956-1962. Traveling through Europe while serving his country sparked fond memories for him later in life. He and Concetta (Connie) Marsicano were married on October 12, 1958 (his 24th birthday). He never forgot an anniversary! After holding many jobs, from milkman to bakery delivery driver to asphalt paver and roofer, he began a long career (1960-1993) as engineering draftsman for the U.S. Department of the Army at Watervliet Arsenal's Benét R&D Laboratories. Prior to his employment there, he earned an associate of applied science degree in metallurgy from Hudson Valley Community College. Johnny was a devoted family man, who was involved in his children's education and extra-curricular sporting activities – chaperoning events and field trips, coaching youth athletic teams and helping establish the Rotterdam Girls' Softball League. He was elected to the Draper School Board for many years and held the office of president for several. He enjoyed adult softball and bowling with Connie and friends. He was a devout parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption (now Queen of Peace) and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parishes, and supported other churches including St. John the Evangelist, St. Madeline Sophie and Immaculate Conception. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and Sons of Italy. He helped his children fulfill their dreams by encouraging and providing assistance for their college educations. He was a "D-I-Yer" before the term was coined and was proud of the home and life he and Connie built together. Johnny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie, and his children: daughters Chris Cammarene-Wessel (Richard Wessel) of Raleigh, NC and Valerie McCloskey (Shawn) of Northampton, PA, and son John of Clifton Park, NY. He leaves behind his devoted grandchildren: Lauren Wessel Sharpless (Adam) and Alan Wessel of Raleigh, NC; Alexandra Cammarene of Clifton Park, NY; Nickolas Cammarene of Rexford, NY; Patrick McCloskey of Northampton, PA; and Alyssa Houle (Nathan) of Niskayuna, NY. Also mourning his passing are his wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and one great-grandnephew. His parents, Catherine and Dominic; brothers Joseph Cammarere and James Cammarene; brother-in-law Raymond Bradt; sister-in-law Doris Cammarene; and two young nephews, pre-deceased him. Dear friends Patrick Madden (and his late wife Terry) and Vince and Rosemary Lucier, and loving sisters-in-law Marion Cammarere and Christina Bradt have always been there for Johnny and his entire family. The Cammarenes wish to thank his caregivers in the 3rd Floor Medical ICU at Albany Medical Center. Special gratitude to the doctors, nurses, aides and the full team of professionals who showed such kindness and compassion while providing excellent medical care to Johnny. We offer thanks to Fathers Frisoni, Mali and Carlino for their prayers and spiritual guidance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
, in Johnny's memory. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 23 from 10:15-10:45 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303, with a funeral mass taking place at 11 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. A brief graveside service will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Rd, Schenectady, NY 12302. Arrangements are being coordinated by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home of Rotterdam, NY. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.