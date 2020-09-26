John S. Furman (79) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Bath, NY after a long battle with Cancer. John was an army veteran that served in Korea. He graduated from high school in 1959 from Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake and after his army service worked as a bus driver and custodian for 32 years in the Burnt Hills School system. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He is survived by his wife Sandra, three daughters, five grandchildren, a niece, two nephews, a brother, and his beloved Beagle Bella. An outdoor memorial service is planned for 3 p.m., Oct. 3 at the Church. Donations can be made to John's church, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd,Glenville NY 12302. Online condolences or remembrances are welcomed at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
.