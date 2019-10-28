|
John "Jack" Shiely, 75, peacefully passed away Friday October 25, 2019 surrounded by his forever loving and grateful family and longtime best friend. Born in Schenectady he was the son of the late James and Katherine Lynch Shiely. After graduating from Albany Business College, he became a very active Rotterdam resident. Jack was constantly involved in several community and religious clubs and organizations. A regular attendee at the Town board meetings and a former member of the election board and assessment review board. As a member of the Rotterdam Seniors he loved organizing bus trips to many beautiful parts of the state and country. Jack was also a Boy Scout leader, active with JC's, Knights of Columbus and CYO. He was a member of the and Past Exalted Ruler of the Rotterdam Elks #2157. His professional affiliations included the million dollar sales club of Realty USA where his career surpassed 50 years and the NYS tax examiners association for over 35 years where he assisted the United Way. Jack was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Church and was past president of parish council. Jack and his wife loved traveling and sightseeing by land, air and several cruises. They would swing each other around on the dance floor to polka music or square dancing. He often enjoyed lightly competitive games such as cards with his friends and of course Bocci Ball. He loved spending time at the family camp on Great Sacandaga Lake and always taking his canine companion, Zoey, with him wherever he went. Second to his family, he had a love for real estate with his best friend Lenny. For many years they bought, renovated and sold properties all over the area. His loving wife, Dianne, of 39 years passed away in 2008. He is survived by his three children; Jeffrey (Brandy) Shiely, Deborah (Philip) Spiak and James (Danielle) Shiely. His two sisters; Amelia (Micheal) Louison and Patricia (Leroy) Gabree. Five grandchildren; Marissa, Meghan, Genevieve, Andrew and Brandon. Jack is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his business partner and exceptional friend, Lenny Pinkowski. Along with his parents, Jack was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Anton and Antoinette Kathmann and his sister-in-law Nancy Kathmann. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the Capital District Dialysis Center Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family would ask donations be made in Jack's memory to the 501 New Karner Rd., Suite 6, Albany, NY 12205 or the American Diabetes Assoc., Pine West Plaza Bldg. 2, Suite 204, Washington Ave., Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019