John T. Godfrey, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. He was born in Albany to the late John and Stella Godfrey. He was married to his loving wife Diana. They have been happily married for 33 years. John honorably and faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War in the Air Force. He was a natural handyman with the uncanny ability to repair and fix most things. He was an avid woodworker and built the deck off the back of his house as well as other furniture. He was an avid reader who loved to read all genres of books. He had a collection of 45 records from the 50's, and enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll and Big Band Era Music. He taught himself to play guitar at a young age and has been playing ever since. He enjoyed reading newspapers and was aware of most events both local and country wide. He liked watching sports, and having barbeques in the summer. He and Diana had a great love for animals. Above all, John cherished the time spent with family and friends. Per John's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. The family wishes to extend their utmost gratitude to the Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. The family wishes any donations to be sent in John's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oaklank Ave., Menands, NY 12204, or to the Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 130 Cole Rd., Delanson, NY 12053. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit www.whitevanburenfh.com.