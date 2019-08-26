Home

John T. Thompson Jr.


1962 - 2019
John T. Thompson Jr. Obituary
John T. Thompson, Jr, 57, of William St, died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Friday, August 23rd. Born May 29, 1962, he was the son of Carlene Allen Thompson of Mechanicville and the late John T. Thompson, Sr. Shortly after high school, John proudly joined the US Army and served honorably until his discharge in 1986. John worked for several area companies but spent many years with the Pennysaver as a paper printer. A well known guy around town, John was well versed and would stop into many area businesses to chat with others and share his unique stories. He was affectionately known by many as the "Mayor of William Street". A kind person with a heart of gold, he was willing to help anyone in need. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors in addition to his mother Carlene include his sister Mary Rodriguez, nieces Erica and Tasha Rodriguez, nephews Adam Thompson and Leo Gargano, Jr. and great nieces and nephews Gage, Gianna, Kyleigh, Ava and Lennox. Military honors and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the cemetery visitor's center at 9:45 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 in memory of John Thompson, Jr. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
