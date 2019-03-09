Services Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 (518) 374-1134 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Luke's Church Resources More Obituaries for John Brennan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Thomas Brennan

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Thomas "Tommy" Brennan, surrounded by his family, died peacefully at home in Schenectady Thursday, March 7. He was 99. Tommy Brennan was a renowned area sports official. For 42 years, he officiated nearly 5,000 high school and college contests in basketball, baseball, football and soccer with the utmost integrity, effectiveness and style. Considered at the top of Capital District officials' ranks in each of these sports, Tommy was elected to various halls of fame including the Capital District halls of fame in football, basketball and baseball. He joyfully mentored countless young officials over the years. The Section 2 Sportsmanship Award was named for Tommy thanks to the high standard he represented and the teaching style he brought to every game he officiated. Known himself for his commitment to sportsmanship, Tommy made a point of supporting every athlete and was eager that each learned from his mistakes. For a decade Tommy was the basketball official of choice of the Wedekind Pros and Schaefer Brewers refereeing contests involving some of the most prolific players of that era including Barry Kramer, Dave Bing, Cazzie Russell, Elvin Hayes, Connie Hawkins, Lew Alcindor, Pat Riley, and others. Tommy was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield by his fellow officials. Perhaps the honor Tommy appreciated most, however, was being elected to the Schenectady City School District Hall of Fame's fourth induction class. The first official so honored, Tommy warranted this award not just for his exemplary officiating but also for his achievements as a standout schoolboy athlete on Mont Pleasant's legendary basketball and tennis teams (tennis went undefeated during his junior and senior years). A superb soccer player in the 30's and 40's, Tommy played halfback for the Schenectady FC and was a prolific scorer for the professional Bigelow Sanford team that dominated the New York City German American League. He also earned a stellar reputation as a softball player and bowler. When his playing days were over, Tommy turned to officiating, a wonderfully successful "second job." Most important, Tommy was a player's, coach's and fan's favorite – unusual for any official, but this is attributable to his welcoming, lighthearted personality; his excellence; and his insistence that one and all treat each other like gentlemen. Tommy was born in Mont Pleasant and grew up in Bellevue attending Schenectady public schools, including graduating from Mont Pleasant High School in 1938. One month after Pearl Harbor, Tommy enlisted in the Army Air Corps and ended up defending our country for 38 months in North Africa and Europe. These were the only months in 99 years that Tommy would spend out of Schenectady! For 37 years, Tommy worked at Schenectady's Main Post Office. Tommy was a longtime communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church at which he was baptized and married, and, since 1998, he has been a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church. He contributed broadly to a host of civic and fraternal organizations including the Knights of St. John (at which he was a 75-year member), the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Schenectady Old Time Baseball Players' Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Union Street. He spent his summers for over 60 years at Galway Lake. Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Catherine Grimes and Thomas Brennan; his wife, Ethel Fontanell Brennan (whom he married in 1948 and who died in 1984); and, just two weeks ago by his long-time partner, Betty Crowley. He is survived by his sons, John T., Jr. (Lynn) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kerry P. of Boston (West Roxbury), Massachusetts, as well as his two grandchildren, John Andrew and Madleine Brennan, both of Washington, DC , and his cousin, Eileen Finn of Birmingham, MI. He is also survived by Betty's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Visiting hours will take place at the Gleason Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral will begin at the funeral home Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery,Niskayuna. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Tommy Brennan to establish a fund for needy athletes c/o Friends of Schenectady Patriots Athletics, Schenectady High School, 1445 The Plaza, Schenectady, NY, 12308, Attention: Steve Boynton. The family wishes to offer its profound gratitude to the following for the exquisite, loving care that Tommy received: Ruth Dunn, Leela Naraine, Connie Salisbury, Gina Tedesco, Kimberly Baker, Swazette Carter, and, from Hospice, Peggy Martindale. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019