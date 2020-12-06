1/1
John Thomas FitzGibbon
John Thomas FitzGibbon, 92, of Schenectady, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on July 9, 1928 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the lates Edith (Patterson) and John FitzGibbon. He grew up in Amsterdam, NY and spent his adult years in Schenectady. John studied pre-med at Siena College and worked at K.A.P.L. as a Health Physisist in Niskayuna. He was a member of the Health Physics Society, and volunteered at Proctor's Theater and SPAC. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Fitzgibbons, and nephew, Bobby Fitzgibbons. John is survived by his loving wife Donna FitzGibbon, and children, John FitzGibbon, Laurie Cleveland, Mary Beth Lindsay (Timothy), Christoper FitzGibbon (Kellie), grandchildren, Erika Rocks (Joseph), Jessica Bowman (Derek), Matthew Nicosia (William Kusmierek), Kyle Lindsay (Noelle), Paul Cleveland, Ryan FitzGibbon, Logan FitzGibbon, great-grandchildren, Derby Carter, Charlie Bowman, Leighanna Lindsay, Emma Rocks, Nora Rocks, and Abigail Lindsay. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service 9:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Albany, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous contribution to the Alzheimer's Association at http://www.act.alz.org For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 6, 2020.
