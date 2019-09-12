|
|
John Thomas Pacuk, of Delanson, NY and St. Petersburg, FL, lived to the fine old age of 80. After a lengthy illness and a hard strong fight, he entered eternal life on August 15, 2019. John was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in his late 20's, but he did not let this progressive neurological disease identify him. John maintained an optimistic attitude with unrelenting perseverance. John always lived in the present and had an unyielding faith in God. John was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Young) Pacuk. He was a devoted husband of 57 years to his beloved wife Dianne (Lisa) Pacuk who survives him. He leaves behind two children, his daughter, Janice (Pacuk) Scott and his son, James Pacuk; a brother, Richard Pacuk; and sisters, Barbara (Pacuk) Ortiz and the late Carolyn (Pacuk) O'Leary. John was the loving and proud Dzia Dzia (grandfather) of Tulsa J. Scott and Sierra Scott. John attended Brooklyn Technical and Newtown High School. He then went to work for the State University Construction Fund as a Computer Analyst from which he retired. After retirement, he became a snowbird enjoying fleeing the cold to the warm Florida sunshine. John had numerous interests which included photography, painting and playing cards with friends and family. But what gave him the most joy was music. John thoroughly enjoyed playing the guitar and singing the songs of his Irish homeland. (Don't tell John, but he was actually Polish.) John was a faithful man and parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church serving on the Parish Council, in the Music Ministry and as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loved and respected friend and will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on September 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Road, Delanson, NY. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. which will also be held at the church. Services will conclude with his interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Knights of Columbus, Delanson Chapter c/o Our Lady of Fatima Church 1735 Alexander Road, Delanson, NY 12053. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019