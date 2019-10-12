|
John (Bill) Turner was born in Conneaut, Ohio on August 28, 1932. He passed away on October 10, 2019. Bill married the love of his life, Margaret Ferrio Turner on May 7, 1952 in Petersburg, Virginia. Bill served in the Korean War from 1952-1954. He worked many different jobs and retired from Burroughs/Unisys Corporation as a Computer Engineer. Bill and Margaret were long time Snowbirds. They loved traveling with their trailer. Bill was a talented man who could do almost anything and had many interests. His parents were John Gordon and Gertude Turner of Conneaut, Ohio. Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Ferrio Turner; his two children, John Michael (Paula) Turner of Johnsonville, NY and Linda (Paul) Turner Novotny of Clifton Park, NY; two grandsons, Mark Ivor Turner of Fitchburg, MA and Grant James Novotny of Clifton Park, NY and a step-grandson, Jonathan Bradfield of Conshohocken, PA. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Pinegrove Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019