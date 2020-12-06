John V. Helm, Jr. (Sarge) passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Klok and Brittany; step-children, Walter, Linda, Kathryn, and Kevin; siblings, Stephen, Andrew, Michelle, and Matthew, as well as 13 grandchildren, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A family man to the core, John adored his family and spending time with them. John was always entertaining, leaving smiles and good memories behind. "You can go to a party or you can be the party." Calling hours will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11am-1pm at New Comer Cremations & Fuenrals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A memorial service will begin at 1pm. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
