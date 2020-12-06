1/1
John V. Helm Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John V. Helm, Jr. (Sarge) passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Klok and Brittany; step-children, Walter, Linda, Kathryn, and Kevin; siblings, Stephen, Andrew, Michelle, and Matthew, as well as 13 grandchildren, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A family man to the core, John adored his family and spending time with them. John was always entertaining, leaving smiles and good memories behind. "You can go to a party or you can be the party." Calling hours will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11am-1pm at New Comer Cremations & Fuenrals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A memorial service will begin at 1pm. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Comer Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved