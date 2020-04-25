|
|
Mr. John W. Collins, 89, of Rotterdam, NY, passed on into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on September 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Willard Collins and Ovretta (Schiller) Collins. A lifelong Schenectady resident, John was a Korean War Veteran and had a successful career as a truck driver. John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen Grigerick; stepson, Edward Baron (Janet), and step-grandson Tom Tarka. John leaves behind his beloved wife, Lorraine; sons, Jack Collins, Sam Collins, and stepson Arnold Briscoe (Marie); brother, Warren Collins (Frances); sisters, Marjory Spencer, Ruth Liscum, Esther Rahimee, Karen Zakowski (John), Linda Masotti (George); stepdaughter, Brenda Kuzmiak (Rich); step-grandchildren, Shauna Baron, Stephanie Siciliano (TJ), Josh Baron (Vanessa), Rob Baron, Krystle Erikson and Kelsey Garceau; four cherished great-grandchildren, and many family members and close friends. John led a very active and happy life with his high-school sweetheart Lorraine, who he rediscovered and married at the age of 71. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services are private. For John's full obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020