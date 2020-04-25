Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Collins Obituary
Mr. John W. Collins, 89, of Rotterdam, NY, passed on into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on September 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Willard Collins and Ovretta (Schiller) Collins. A lifelong Schenectady resident, John was a Korean War Veteran and had a successful career as a truck driver. John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ellen Grigerick; stepson, Edward Baron (Janet), and step-grandson Tom Tarka. John leaves behind his beloved wife, Lorraine; sons, Jack Collins, Sam Collins, and stepson Arnold Briscoe (Marie); brother, Warren Collins (Frances); sisters, Marjory Spencer, Ruth Liscum, Esther Rahimee, Karen Zakowski (John), Linda Masotti (George); stepdaughter, Brenda Kuzmiak (Rich); step-grandchildren, Shauna Baron, Stephanie Siciliano (TJ), Josh Baron (Vanessa), Rob Baron, Krystle Erikson and Kelsey Garceau; four cherished great-grandchildren, and many family members and close friends. John led a very active and happy life with his high-school sweetheart Lorraine, who he rediscovered and married at the age of 71. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services are private. For John's full obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -