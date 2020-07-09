John W. Gillespie "Jay" passed away Monday, July 6th, 2020. Born in Troy he a graduate of Troy High School class of 1966. He is survived by his best friend Christine Commisso and his beloved son Joshua Gillespie. He is also survived by his special niece Rebecca Heppellle and was the "Grumps" to Sean and Molly. He will be missed by his siblings Patty Marshall and Tim Gillespie and his special cousin Chrissy Lasky. Due to Covid 19 there will be no service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 9, 2020.