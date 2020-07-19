John W Warner, 73 years old, entered heaven on July 16, 2020 peacefully with his wife by his side. Calling hours will be held at Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Thursday, July 23 starting at 1 PM. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at 3 PM followed by a time of food and fellowship. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Warner family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com.



