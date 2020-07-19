1/
John W. Warner
John W Warner, 73 years old, entered heaven on July 16, 2020 peacefully with his wife by his side.  Calling hours will be held at Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Thursday, July 23 starting at 1 PM.  A celebration of life service will be held immediately following at 3 PM followed by a time of food and fellowship. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Warner family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
