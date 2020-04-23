|
John Zahnleuter, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. John was the son of the late Hinrich and Johanna (Tiedemann) Zahnleuter, and the brother of Beatrice Woitke. John was the devoted husband of Eleanor Ann Zahnleuter, with whom he celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May 2019 and who has been awaiting him in heaven having herself passed away a short time ago. John is survived by: three children, Richard Zahnleuter (Andrea), Lori Marion (William), and Linda Zahnleuter (Franklin); eight grandchildren, Mary Beth, Heidi, and Molly Zahnleuter, Ian, Neil and Reid Marion, and Benjamin and John Fisher; and numerous in-laws, their children and spouses, and cousins. John grew up in post-World War I Germany. At age 5, in 1929, he and family members emigrated to America, living in Ridgewood, Queens during the Great Depression. At age 18, John enlisted in the US Army. While in France fighting against Germany in World War II as part of General Patton's Third Army, he was shot in the leg. The bullet remained there for fifty years. John received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and holds the rank of Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor in recognition of wartime service. John became well-known in the Guilderland/Albany community when he was appointed as Manager of the administrative arm of the IRS from 1964 to 1982. For years thereafter, John dedicated himself to community service with the Guilderland Elks Lodge #2480, including as Exalted Ruler 1987-1988, and as an Ambassador at the Albany Airport. Both positions brought John immense joy, particularly as he was able to team up with Eleanor in both endeavors. Recently, John enjoyed living among new friends at Kingsway Village and Ingersoll Place, both in Schenectady, NY. The entire staff of Ingersoll Place, along with the aides of Lifespace Senior Services, and Rely Healthcare, provided John with dedicated, conscientious and extraordinary care. Throughout his life, John was a compassionate, humorous, and considerate husband, father, and grandfather. He had a special ability to perceive problems and solutions, to put order into disorder, and to strengthen those around him. A celebration of John's life will occur at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020