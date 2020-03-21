Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Johnny Paul Laniewski Obituary
Johnny Paul Laniewski, 55, passed away on March 13, 2020 with his angels by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Johnny was predeceased by his father, Theodore Laniewski and his brother, Jeffrey Michael Laniewski. He is survived by his mother Carolyn Friello, his loving wife, Jamie, his four children, Johnny Paul Laniewski, Justin Laniewski, Christopher Laniewski, and step son James Randazzo, his beloved twin brother, Mark Anthony Laniewski (Debra Dickershaid), his sister Michele Wicks, and brother Michael Laniewski (Brenda Lupe) and his loving niece Lindsey Ille (Mike Ille) and nephews Nicholas Bradt and Jeffrey Wicks. Johnny lived his life on his own terms and to the fullest. Johnny was a fighter and a brave angel. Private services were held for family on March 17, 2020. DONATIONS CAN BE MADE THROUGH A GO FUND ME SET UP ON FACEBOOK BY HIS SISTER MICHELE WICKS, FOR HIS MEDICAL CARE AND HOSPITAL SERVICES THROUGHOUT HIS COURAGEOUS BATTLE. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
